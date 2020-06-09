Arcade Fire’s Win Butler makes cameo in ‘Bill & Ted 3’ trailer
Erika Goldring/Getty ImagesAmidst all the excitement surrounding the brand new trailer for the upcoming movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, you may have missed that Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler made an appearance in the clip.
Butler posted a screenshot of his split-second cameo on his Instagram Story, explaining that he plays a member of the “Future Council” in the film.
“Proud and humbled to be a member of the Future Council, formed on day one after the defeat of former President ‘Basement Boy’ in November of 2020,” Butler wrote.
“Also, and this is a spoiler…it turns out in the future that spending money on education universal healthcare and universal daycare is better than prisons and policing,” he added. “There is an alternate universe where none of this happened and America reelected ‘Basement Boy’ again…but that is more of a dystopia.”
Bill and Ted Face the Music is the third film in the Bill and Ted franchise, and finds original stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their title roles on the big screen for the first time in 29 years. It’s scheduled to be released this summer.
By Josh Johnson
(Butler’s cameo appears at the 28-second mark.)