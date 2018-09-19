Arby’s Offering ‘Permanent’ Free Sandwiches for Life
By Roy Gregory
Sep 19, 2018 @ 6:26 AM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBY'S - An Arby's restaurant in Elizabethtown, Ky. (Kirk Schlea/AP Images for Arby's).

Arby’s wants you to show your love for sandwiches by offering free tattoos of Arby’s sandwiches as well as other artwork that pays tribute to the fast-food chain.
On Saturday, September 22nd Arby’s will team up with Long Beach, California tattoo artist, Miguel “Uzi” Montgomery to give away free tattoos, however, if you do decide to get inked up it doesn’t mean you’ll get free food. The “sandwich for life” will come in the form of the artwork that will stay with you forever on your body, you don’t get any free food for doing it.
You might remember Domino’s Pizza in Russia was forced to end a promotion offering fans free pizza for life if they got the brand’s logo tattooed “in a prominent place” on their body after the campaign became too popular. The advertisement promised up to 100 free Domino’s pizzas every year for 100 years to anyone who got a tattoo of the company’s logo, posted the photo to social media and proved the authenticity of the ink. They ended up capping the free food at 350 because so many people started doing it.

