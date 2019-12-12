Appy Holidays? Yep. Mental Health Apps May Help
The holidays are a happy time, right? For most. But, for many of us, they trigger stress, big-time. Family and office parties can trigger addictions, like alcohol and food; because of anxiety, stress or depression – especially for those who have lost a loved one.
Due to the heightened number of stressors, at this time of year, and the holiday schedule, itself, getting an appointment with your counselor might be difficult.
But: A series of apps can help. They cover addiction, anxiety, stress, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorder, OCD and PTSD.
The apps are not meant to be used as the sole treatment for any type of mental illness. But they may relieve at least some of the tension, or keep things from getting out of hand.