IT’S APPRECIATE TOILET PAPER DAY!!

Mar 25, 2021 @ 6:54am

March 25 is Appreciate Toilet Paper Day — not to be confused with Toilet Paper Day in August. I’m not sure of the difference, but here are some facts about T.P.
• About 83 million rolls are produced each day in the U.S.
• One tree produces about 100 pounds of toilet paper.
• Global toilet paper production consumes 27,000 trees daily.
• The average person (American) uses about 25 rolls of toilet paper each year — this is 40% to 50% more than the average of other Western countries.

