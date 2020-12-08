      Weather Alert

Apple Unveils $549 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Dec 8, 2020 @ 2:25pm

If you have a music aficonado in your life who loves their Apple products, this may be the perfect gift! If you’re willing to spend a lot, that is. Apple has just announced their AirPods Max Over Ear Headphones will be launching on December 15. Pre-orders are available now. For the tune of $549, the AirPods Max has similar features as the AirPods Pro. The difference, besides the price, is the over-the-ears design. The AirPods Max will have a noise-canceling feature and come in five different colors.

TAGS
#AirPod #Apple #NoiseCanceling
