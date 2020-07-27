Apple TV+ launching ‘The Oprah Conversation’
AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey on Monday announced they’re partnering on a new series called The Oprah Conversation, which will debut on the streaming service Thursday, July 30.
According to a press release, the show will be “Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement,” and will see Winfrey, “lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft.”
The debut episode, How to Be an Antiracist, will have Oprah and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi discussing matters of race with “white readers who confront their own racist beliefs.”
The Oprah Conversation will also feature interviews with Emmanuel Acho — athlete, commentator, activist and the creator and host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. That two-part installment streams on August 7 on Friday, August 7.
Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling Just Mercy author Bryan Stevenson will be featured on another installment.
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.