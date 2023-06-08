Apple Teases Potential Ted Lasso Spinoff

Apple is toying with Ted Lasso fans.

A tweet from Apple, this week suggested that a new coaching team of Beard, Roy Kent and Nate could be in the works, for a season four or a spinoff of Ted Lasso.

The tweet featured a picture of the trio and was captioned, “Smells Like Potential.”

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, responded with zipped-lips emoji.

Do you think this would be a good spinoff or do you need Jason Sudeikis‘ Ted?