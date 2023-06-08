Apple Teases Potential Ted Lasso Spinoff
June 8, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Apple is toying with Ted Lasso fans.
A tweet from Apple, this week suggested that a new coaching team of Beard, Roy Kent and Nate could be in the works, for a season four or a spinoff of Ted Lasso.
The tweet featured a picture of the trio and was captioned, “Smells Like Potential.”
Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, responded with zipped-lips emoji.
Do you think this would be a good spinoff or do you need Jason Sudeikis‘ Ted?
