Apple Music launches Soul September campaign with Ari Lennox, John Legend, Victoria Monet & more
Alexandra GavilletThat’s right! For the rest of the month, enjoy various curated playlists of soul music by Ari Lennox, Toni Braxton, Victoria Monet, John Legend, Teyana Taylor and more, courtesy of Apple Music.
The streaming service has launched Soul September, a month-long celebration of soul and R&B music’s legendary artists and its wave of newcomers. Each artist will curate a playlist based on their favorite soulful R&B songs that have impacted their life, as well as their musical influences. The collection will also include the best new R&B releases as well as classic albums, music videos, and Artist Essentials playlists.
Ari Lennox’s playlist features classics by Jill Scott, vintage deep cuts by Tweet, Minnie Riperson and Nina Simone, and future classics like Chloe x Halle‘s “Do It.”
“This playlist of soulful legends really changed my life and I love them so much. They really inspired my sound,” the Dreamville affiliate tells Apple Music. “Shout-out to the new soulful artists on this list as well. The future is bright for soul music, which is very exciting!”
The collection will also feature curated playlists from Anthony Hamilton, India. Arie, Snoh Aalegra, and Columbia’s newest artist, Elaine.
By Rachel George
