Apple Debuts Low-Cost iPhone SE Starting at $399
This photo provided by Apple shows second-generation iPhone SE. Apple announced Wednesday, April 15 2020, is releasing the new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall before the coronavirus pandemic had forced people to rethink their spending. (Apple via AP)
Apple is set to release its new low-cost iPhone SE on Friday, April 24 for $399.
The iPhone SE, which looks similar to the iPhone 8, is dust resistant, has the single-lens camera, the Touch ID fingerprint reader and can stand up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Here’s the complete story from The Verge.