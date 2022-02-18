      Weather Alert

Appellate Court Dismisses Pritzker’s Appeal Of School Mask Mandate Block

Feb 18, 2022 @ 10:30am

An Illinois appellate court is dismissing Governor Pritzker’s appeal of a temporary restraining order blocking his mask mandate in schools.  The three-judge panel released the decision late last night, noting that the state’s department of public health had renewed the emergency COVID rules earlier this week, but a legislative committee then suspended that renewal.  As a result, the rules expired, which renders Pritzker’s appeal moot.  The dismissal comes after a Sangamon County judge issued the temporary restraining order earlier this month in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents from across the state over the school masking requirement. 

 

