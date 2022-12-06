Appeals Court Rules Against Former Peterson Attorney

Drew Peterson’s former attorney will not be allowed to disclose conversations between himself and his former client. An Illinois Appellate Court ruled against Attorney Joel Brodsky after Peterson filed a gag order last May. The gag order was filed after Brodsky told a Chicago television station he was considering revealing what happened to Peterson’s third and fourth wives.

Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathline Savio, 40-years in prison for trying hire a hitman to kill Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow and remains the person of interest in the disappearance of his fourth wife Stacy Peterson.