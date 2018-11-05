Apparently This is Not The Last of Rick Grimes

After last night’s episode of “The Walking Dead,” fans are sad to see Andrew Lincoln aka Rick Grimes leave the show, but fear not, there is light at the end of the tunnel and a spoiler alert.

In a different move, AMC promoted the fact that Grimes was leaving the show, and followed through on last night’s episode. During the show, Rick had different dream sequences before he went to what seemed to be a hero’s sacrifice.

Rick then came to on a river bank, and was rescued by a helicopter.

Fear not fans. Rick isn’t totally dead and gone. It’s been revealed that there will be three full-length movies on AMC, and you guessed it, Rick will play a part in them.