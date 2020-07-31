Rent a Swimming Pool By the Hour with New App
Getty Images
Swimply is an app that allows people to rent swimming pools by the hour—that’s other people’s swimming pools. It’s been described as Airbnb for swimming pools, and though it’s been around since 2018, it’s reportedly grown by 2,000 percent during the pandemic. Those who rent out their pools can also include other amenities, like the use of a grill or fire pit. This comes as backyard pools have seen a huge surge in popularity during the pandemic—though they can be expensive. So why not just rent someone else’s for a few hours? Here’s the complete story from Fox.