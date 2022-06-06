      Weather Alert

Anyway You Slice It; Slow Along I-80 Around Shepley Due to Overturned Semi Hauling Pies

Jun 6, 2022 @ 6:22am

Cleanup is underway after a semi carrying 7700 lbs. of frozen pies that rolled over around 2:45am along I-80 eastbound near Ridge Road. No injuries. Solid traffic in either direction.
