Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Local News
Anyway You Slice It; Slow Along I-80 Around Shepley Due to Overturned Semi Hauling Pies
Jun 6, 2022 @ 6:22am
Cleanup is underway after a semi carrying 7700 lbs. of frozen pies that rolled over around 2:45am along I-80 eastbound near Ridge Road. No injuries. Solid traffic in either direction.
