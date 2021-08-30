      Weather Alert

Anti Vax Radio Host Marc Bernier Dies after Getting COVID-19

Aug 30, 2021 @ 12:15pm

 Marc Bernier, a conservative Florida radio host, who’s known for being anti-vax, has died – of Covid.

Bernier, at one point, gave himself the nickname, “Mr. Anti-Vax.”  In a statement, the station said, “It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years.  We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during this time of grief.”

He was hospitalized with COVID three weeks ago.

In December, while speaking about the vaccine, he said, “I’m not taking it … Are you kidding me? Mr Anti-Vax? Jeepers.”

Bernier was 65.

