Anti-Social Media Era? Have We Entered It?
Have We Entered an Anti-Social Media Era?
Harvard Business Review offers an interesting article, on what it calls an ‘era of antisocial media.’
It acknowledges that social media usage, as a whole, continues to grow. However, it points out that, use, among young people, ages 12-34, is leveling off or even waning.
Young people say they’re ditching their online presence, years in the making; for real relationships, in which they can be themselves.
They’re also concerned about safety and privacy. What does that mean? It means developing new strategies for reaching young people.