Anti-Social Media Era? Have We Entered It?

Feb 5, 2020 @ 9:22pm

Have We Entered an Anti-Social Media Era?

Harvard Business Review offers an interesting article, on what it calls an ‘era of antisocial media.’

It acknowledges that social media usage, as a whole, continues to grow.  However, it points out that, use, among young people, ages 12-34, is leveling off or even waning.

Young people say they’re ditching their online presence, years in the making; for real relationships, in which they can be themselves.

They’re also concerned about safety and privacy.  What does that mean?  It means developing new strategies for reaching young people.

