Anthrax reflects on Public Enemy collaboration in latest episode of ‘Persistence of Time’ web series

Jul 16, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Jimmy HubbardAnthrax has shared a new episode of the band’s ongoing behind-the-scenes Persistence of Time web series, which launched earlier this month in celebration of the 1990 album’s 30th anniversary.

The latest installment finds drummer Charlie Benante speaking about Anthrax’s 1991 “Bring the Noise” collaboration with Public Enemy, and the subsequent tour with the rap group.

“It was one of the best tours we had ever done,” Benante recalls. You can watch the episode streaming now on YouTube.

Anthrax is also celebrating Persistence of Time‘s 30th anniversary with a deluxe reissue, which will be released August 21.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

