Anthrax launches video series commemorating ‘Persistence of Time’ 30th anniversary
MegaforceAnthrax has launched a six-part video series detailing the making of the band’s 1990 album Persistence of Time in honor of its 30th anniversary.
In the first installment, titled “Dali,” drummer Charlie Benante describes how the title Persistence of Time was inspired by the famed Salvador Dalí painting The Persistence of Memory.
You can watch the episode streaming now on YouTube.
Anthrax is also celebrating Persistence of Time‘s 30th anniversary with a deluxe reissue, which will be released August 21.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)