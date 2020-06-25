Anthrax, All Time Low announce new signature alcoholic beverages
Hillrock Estate Distillery; Wines That RockIf the state of the world has you wishing for a stiff drink, we’ve got some new options for you, courtesy of Anthrax and All Time Low.
The thrash legends have announced The Healer, a signature bourbon named in honor of the late Pantera shredder “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott.
“The first time I heard Dimebag refer to booze being a healer was when we were on tour together and I was really sick,” says drummer Charlie Benante. “He came onto our bus, opened my bunk curtain, gave me a shot of whiskey and said ‘booze is the healer.’”
“If we arrived for soundcheck a little hungover, Dimebag would be standing there with a knowing Cheshire Cat smile, a shot of whiskey at the ready and the words ‘booze is the healer,’” adds guitarist Scott Ian.
You can order The Healer, which will run you $140 a bottle, now via MashandGrape.com.
Meanwhile, the Maryland pop punks have launched Summer Daze Rosé. The new wine named after the song “Summer Daze (Seasons, Pt. 2),” from the new All Time Low album Wake Up, Sunshine.
“All roads lead to this: a foray into the endless summer, celebrated here in a refreshing rosé that we’ve been contemplating and anticipating since we first ventured into the wine space,” says frontman Alex Gaskarth. “We’re very excited about this one!”
Summer Daze Rosé will be available to purchase starting June 30 via EverythingIsWine.AllTimeLow.com.
By Josh Johnson
