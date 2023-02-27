Ant-Man Holds Off Cocaine Bear At The Box Office

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Despite a massive drop-off in its second week, Ant-Man managed to hold off Cocaine Bear and hang on to the #1 spot at the box office.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took in $32.2 million over the weekend – a nearly 70% drop off from its opening week and the biggest week-to-week drop of any Marvel movie ever.

Cocaine Bear, meanwhile, mauled box office projections with a better-than-expected $23 million.

The religious drama Jesus Revolution debuted in third place with $15.5 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water ($4.7 million) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ($4.1 million) rounded out the top five.

I have yet to see Ant-Man – but I think I’ll go see it this week. I know you can take my mega Marvel fan card away cause I haven’t see it yet, it’s ok. To be honest I’m not too keen on these Ant-Man movies – they are just OK in my opinion. Anyone else feel the same way?