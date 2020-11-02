Anonymous Jury To Hear R. Kelly’s Federal Trial In New York
Music superstar R. Kelly’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking case in the Big Apple will be heard by an anonymous jury. A judge ruled recently that the jury will be partially sequestered. Kelly faces several racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which bans trafficking people across state lines for prostitution or sexual activity. He’s being held without bail in Chicago, where he also faces federal and state charges. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. There is no set trial date for the New York case.