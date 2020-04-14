Annie Lennox, Sheryl Crow among artists taking part in ‘One World: Together at Home’ digital special
Global Citizen/World Health OrganizationAnnie Lennox and Sheryl Crow are among the many musicians and celebrities taking part in the One World: Together at Home digital live stream, a six-hour event airing on various apps and websites ahead of this Saturday’s all-star, multi-network benefit special.
The stream begins April 18 at 2 p.m. ET, and also will include performances and or appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Billy Ray Cyrus, Common, Connie Britton, Don Cheadle, The Killers, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, John Legend, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lindsey Vonn, Michael Bublé, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The big TV special will then premiere at 8 p.m. ET, and will air across ABC, NBC and CBS, as well as a number of other networks. As previously announced, that show will include performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, and Billie Eilish.
The lineup, which was curated by Lady Gaga, also includes Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, LL Cool J, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Kacey Musgraves, and Lizzo, among many more. It will be hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.
One World: Together at Home, presented in partnership by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, will celebrate and support the healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
