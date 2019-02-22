Official Artist Website Facebook Instagram Youtube

Born with the innate drive to be a country artist, at a mere ten years old Annie Kennedy set her sights on success, opened a phone book in search of a manager and has been on her journey to Music City ever since. Blessed with a life holding no musical boundaries, Kennedy indulged in the cultural offerings of her hometown of Chicago, absorbed the knowledge of her talented peers and professors at Millikin University, and cherished opportunities that come once in a lifetime, including an overseas tour to China with the award-winning University Choir at Millikin University. Although Kennedy’s focus was temporarily on the books, she never strayed from the final goal, to live and breathe music not only as a passion but also as her career.

Shortly after graduating, Kennedy made the move to Music City and began working on her debut album, “Highway Songs”, released in 2011. Although a fresh face in Nashville, other artists quickly took notice of Kennedy’s writing abilities as well, earning her a cut with singer/songwriter Grant Reiff in 2012, and with it the opportunity to work with Garth Brooks’ long time guitar player and producer Johnny Garcia.

Response to her debut album was positive, receiving rave reviews from Patrick Conlin of the Illinois Entertainer, who stated that Kennedy’s songs “hit a crucial nerve,” and are “setting her apart from the multitude of singer-songwriters coming out of Nashville.”

Now immersed in the heart of Nashville, TN, Kennedy not only shares the stage and the page with the newest class of talented writers and artists, but also is a notable member of the thriving creative community herself.

In the last two years, Kennedy has accomplished even more on her musical bucket list. She released her second independent project, “Limitless: The Show Room Sessions”, a record that focuses on her passion: the songs themselves. She performed all over the Southeast and MIdwest, and in the summer of 2016, was one of 4 women nationwide featured as a “Trailblazer” in the Rockin’ Boots Campaign, sponsored by iconic American company Marlboro. Of her experience participating in that project, Kennedy says it was an “absolute honor” to be chosen as one of the “Trailblazers”, and she was extremely excited for her music to be heard on an even wider platform.