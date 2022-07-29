Annex Courthouse to be Moved to Will County Courthouse

The Chief Judge of Will County has announced that starting on August 29th, Judges and Courtrooms from the Civil Division located in the Will County Court Annex (formerly known as the Emco Building), will be relocated to the main Courthouse located at 100 W. Jefferson Street.
“With the exception of the Juvenile Court Cases at the River Valley Justice Center and our satellite courts, this move will mean that all cases filed in Will County will be heard at the Will County Courthouse,” said Chief Judge Dan Kennedy. “Working in cooperation with us, The Office of the Will County Executive and The Will County Board will be repurposing the vacated space in the Annex for the expansion of the Will County Probation Department and the Will County State’s Attorney Office.”
