Andrew McMahon to livestream drive-in concert

Credit: Shane TimmNext week, Andrew McMahon will be playing a trio of drive-in concerts at the City National Grove in Anaheim, California. If you can’t attend — or perhaps you’re not ready to return to the world of live entertainment given the whole global pandemic thing, even in your car — you can still enjoy one of the shows from the comfort of your own, quarantined home.
The middle performance, scheduled for July 11, will stream live online. Tickets to attend virtually cost $20, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to McMahon’s Dear Jack Foundation charity organization.
For more info, visit DriveInOC.com.
During the shows, which are also scheduled for July 10 and 12, McMahon will play the 2005 debut Jack’s Mannequin album Everything in Transit in full to celebrate its 15th anniversary. He’ll also perform songs from his The Wilderness solo project and his band Something Corporate.
By Josh Johnson
