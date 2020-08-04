Andrew McMahon announces new drive-in shows in New Jersey
Credit: Shane TimmFollowing a trio of drive-in concerts last month in California, Andrew McMahon is making his way to the East Coast.
The “Cecilia and the Satellite” singer has announced two new drive-in shows, taking place August 24-25 at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park in Oceanport.
Like with the California shows, the New Jersey dates will find McMahon performing the 2005 debut Jack’s Mannequin album Everything in Transit in full to celebrate its 15th anniversary. He’ll also play songs from his band Something Corporate and his In the Wilderness solo project.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 7 via AndrewMcMahon.com.
Last week, McMahon released a new Wilderness song called “Get on My Wave,” which he first premiered during the California concerts.
By Josh Johnson
