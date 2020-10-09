Anderson .Paak celebrates his new role as Vans’ first global music ambassador

Courtesy of VansGrammy-winning musician Anderson .Paak was tapped to be the first global music ambassador for Vans newest shoe collection.
This is a dream come true for .Paak who has been a longtime fan of the brand and once worked at a Vans retail store in Topanga Canyon, California.
“Honored to be Vans first global music ambassador and super hyped for the release of my first collection!” he captioned an Instagram post. “This is a dream come true ya’ll. I’m still in shock.”
According to a press release, .Paak is also featured as part of Vans’ global music content series, Sidestripe Sessions and will serve as one of the global judges for the brand’s Vans Musicians Wanted competition to support aspiring artists.
The Vans x Anderson .Paak collection includes an exclusive footwear and accessories line inspired by .Paak’s Southern California roots and his critically acclaimed breakthrough albums.
The Old Skool DX shoe features the same bold bright colors as seen on the cover of AP’s 2014 debut album, Venice. The Sid DX shoe pays homage to his 2016 album, Malibu, boasting black laces and a Flying-V logo embroidered at each side.
Retailing between $40 – $110, each pair of shoes comes with a matching Bucket Hat and a signature quote from .Paak affixed to the brim.
The Vans x Anderson .Paak collection will be available worldwide on Nov. 13.
Earlier this week, AP released an animated visual for his single, “JEWELZ.”
By Rachel George
