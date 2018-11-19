And you think you can’t adjust to an hour time change??
By Carol McGowan
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 8:29 AM
Red sunset over the sea, rich in dark clouds, rays of light

Residents of Barrow, Alaska will be without sunlight for the next two months.  Yesterday was the shortest day of the year, with the sun rising at 12:30 p.m. and setting just 65 minutes later at 1:43.  Daylight isn’t expected until January 23rd.  Barrow is north of the Arctic Circle and anywhere north of the circle experiences “polar night” every fall through winter.  There is a flip side to “polar night” though, as the same area experiences “midnight sun” during the summer months where the sun never sets below the horizon for two months.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is this going to far???? Food Needed for Veterans Today from 8am-2pm Crew Break Wall to Rescue 6 People Stuck in Chicago Skyscraper Elevator Get Free Food Today, National Fast Food Day! Amazon’s Black Friday Sales Starting Early Jennie-O Turkey Products Recalled
Comments