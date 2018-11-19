And you think you can’t adjust to an hour time change??

Residents of Barrow, Alaska will be without sunlight for the next two months. Yesterday was the shortest day of the year, with the sun rising at 12:30 p.m. and setting just 65 minutes later at 1:43. Daylight isn’t expected until January 23rd. Barrow is north of the Arctic Circle and anywhere north of the circle experiences “polar night” every fall through winter. There is a flip side to “polar night” though, as the same area experiences “midnight sun” during the summer months where the sun never sets below the horizon for two months.