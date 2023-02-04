And NOW the Good News.

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

February 4, 2023
At a high-school basketball game in North Dakota last week, a seventh-grader named J.J. Franks got the chance at a half-court shot for $10,000, and DRAINED IT.  It actually wasn’t just a half-court shot.  He had to make a lay-up, free throw, three-pointer, AND one from half-court, all in a row.

The place went nuts.  All the high-school players rushed the court, and picked him up on their shoulders.  J.J. talked about it later and said he never expected it to go in.  He’s saving the $10,000 for college.

