And NOW the Good News.

At a high-school basketball game in North Dakota last week, a seventh-grader named J.J. Franks got the chance at a half-court shot for $10,000, and DRAINED IT. It actually wasn’t just a half-court shot. He had to make a lay-up, free throw, three-pointer, AND one from half-court, all in a row.

The place went nuts. All the high-school players rushed the court, and picked him up on their shoulders. J.J. talked about it later and said he never expected it to go in. He’s saving the $10,000 for college.