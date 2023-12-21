An iPod was once on Bailey Zimmerman’s Christmas wish list

Looking back, Bailey Zimmerman says one of the most memorable Christmas gifts he got as a kid was an iPod.

“I would beg my mom for an iPod, and I begged her every single day. I begged her every single day before Christmas, she would just say, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know, you’ll just have to wait,’” Bailey recalls. “When Christmas came around she said, ‘So, do you want to pick one early, or do you want me to pick it?’”

“I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Dude, I want to pick the iPod of course, it’s two days before Christmas I want it now,’” he shares. “[But] I let her pick it, and she got me an iPod! It was the best day of my life. It was amazing.”

Bailey’s continuing his ascent on the country charts with “Where It Ends,” the latest single off Religiously. The Album.

For tickets to Bailey’s upcoming Religiously. The Tour. and a full list of dates, head over to his website.

