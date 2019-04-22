An Ambulance Hit a Pothole, and It Saved the Patient’s Life

Not that we need any excuse to not fix the hundreds of potholes in the Chicagoland area, but here might be one reason… A 59-year-old guy near Omaha, Nebraska was having heart palpitations at work last week. And an ambulance took him to a hospital.

It was about a 20-minute drive. And at one point, his heart rate was dangerously high . . . about 200 beats per minute. But luckily he’s okay, because the ambulance hit a giant POTHOLE in the road. And it jolted his heart back into a normal rhythm. Here’s the complete story from WOWTV.