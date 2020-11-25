Amy Lee, Billie Eilish & more donating microphones for youth music education
Mark Horton/Getty ImagesEvanescence‘s Amy Lee and Billie Eilish are among the artists donating signed microphones to raise money for youth music education.
The sale is hosted by Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to musical instruments. All proceeds will be going to youth music education programs that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Learning and loving music was such a big part of my life growing up. It was my place to be me,” says Lee. “Musical education builds confidence, inspires imagination, and provides an outlet for self-expression, which is incredibly important for young hearts and minds.”
Other artists contributing include The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers, Blur‘s Damon Albarn, and HAIM.
The mics go on sale on Giving Tuesday, December 1, in The Official One Mic Reverb Shop on Reverb.com.
By Andrea Tuccillo
