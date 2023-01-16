Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill Took Care of her after Bike Accident

Amy Grant is back on her feet, thanks in no small part to the support of her husband, Vince Gill.

The Kennedy Center honoree winner told People how her husband, country music legend Gill “made every day of the journey okay. The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing,” she explained.

“Everything canceled, and I just said, ‘What if I’m never all the way back?’”

Grammy Award winner Grant continued: “And he said, ‘Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we’re here, and I love you.’ And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic,” Grant continued.

She suffered through a pretty bad bike crash, in July of last year. It left her unconscious for several minutes.

Amy has since recovered from a head injury. But it did leave the Christian & Gospel music icon with some memory loss. This was the year after she had endured open heart surgery, to correct a birth defect.

