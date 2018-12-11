America’s Favorite Christmas Movies of All Time
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 11, 2018 @ 7:42 AM

More than 1,200 Americans were given 20 Christmas movies and TV specials, and asked to name their favorite.

1. A tie between “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 9%
3. A tie between “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 7%
5. A four-way tie between “Elf”, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, “Miracle on 34th Street”, and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 5%
9. A four-way tie between “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, “A Christmas Carol”, “Nightmare Before Christmas”, and “The Polar Express”, 4%

Here are the official results from You Gov.

