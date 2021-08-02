America’s Current Favorite to Be the Next “Jeopardy!” Host Is . . .

Remember how the Internet helped lift LEVAR BURTON from “Reading Rainbow” to a gig guest-hosting “Jeopardy!”? Well, his episodes have finished airing, and they got mostly rave reviews. However, a new poll asked which of the guest hosts should be named the PERMANENT replacement, and LeVar only came in third.
Here are the Top 10:
1. Ken Jennings (23%)
2. Executive producer Mike Richards (14%)
3. LeVar Burton (10%)
4. Mayim Bialik (8%)
5. Aaron Rodgers (5%)
6. Katie Couric (5%)
7. Anderson Cooper (5%)
8. Dr. Oz (4%)
9. Robin Roberts (3%)
10. George Stephanopoulos (2%)