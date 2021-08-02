      Weather Alert

America’s Current Favorite to Be the Next “Jeopardy!” Host Is . . .

Aug 2, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Alex Trebek, host of the "Jeopardy!" quiz show, speaks to an audience of primarily media about an upcoming "Jeopardy!" show featuring an IBM computer called "Watson" in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2011. It's the size of 10 refrigerators, and it swallows encyclopedias whole, but an IBM computer was lacking one thing it needed to battle the greatest champions from the "Jeopardy!" quiz TV show - it couldn't hit a buzzer. But that's been fixed, and on Thursday the hardware and software system named Watson played a competitive practice round against two champions. A "Jeopardy!" show featuring the computer will air in mid-February, 2011. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Remember how the Internet helped lift LEVAR BURTON from “Reading Rainbow” to a gig guest-hosting “Jeopardy!”?  Well, his episodes have finished airing, and they got mostly rave reviews.  However, a new poll asked which of the guest hosts should be named the PERMANENT replacement, and LeVar only came in third.

 

 

Here are the Top 10:

 

 

1.  Ken Jennings (23%)

 

2.  Executive producer Mike Richards (14%)

 

3.  LeVar Burton (10%)

 

4.  Mayim Bialik (8%)

 

5.  Aaron Rodgers (5%)

 

6.  Katie Couric (5%)

 

7.  Anderson Cooper (5%)

 

8.  Dr. Oz (4%)

 

9.  Robin Roberts (3%)

 

10.  George Stephanopoulos (2%)

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Recognize a Truly Hard Worker
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Kids Now Get Fewer Bike-Linked Head Injuries - But Grown Men Get More
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Worry About a Gap on Your Resume Due to Pandemic
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - LOWER Your Expecations or RAISE Them?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On