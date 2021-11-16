‘American Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry & Lionel Richie Surprise at Bryan’s Nashville Bar

‘American Idol‘ Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry & Lionel Richie Surprise at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge
“American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar in Nashville, on Sunday (November 14).
Several clips popped up on social media showing the judges on stage at the bar.
Bryan was backed by a full band, while singing “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” as Katy and Lionel looked on and danced along.
A blonde-haired woman was also standing on stage holding an American Idol ticket. Lionel Richie was also seen holding an American Idol golden ticket. Another attendees’ video showed Bryan sitting with patrons and singing Bob Seger/Metallica’s hit “Turn The Page.”
It’s unclear if the trio was filming for American Idol’s upcoming 20th season (but seems likely). It starts airing on ABC in 2022.