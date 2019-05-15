“American Idol” finale: Find out which songs Luke Bryan, Carrie, Kane, Dan+Shay and Jon Pardi are singing

ABC/Craig SjodinWhen the American Idol finale rolls around this Sunday night, we’ll finally get to see judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry perform — along with a couple of American Idol alumni and various country, rock and pop acts. Now we know who’s singing what come Sunday night.

Luke will tackle “Every Breath You Take” by the Police with Laci Kaye Booth, as well as his current single, “Knockin’ Boots.” Lionel Richie will do his classic “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the top 10, while Katy Perry will sing her hit “Unconditionally” with top-10 finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon. She’ll also perform her latest single, “Con Calma,” with Latin star Daddy Yankee.

American Idol season four winner Carrie Underwood will do her latest hit and current concert opener, “Southbound.” Season eight runner-up Adam Lambert, one of this season’s mentors, will sing his new single, “New Eyes,” and will also rock Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with top-10 finalist Dimitrius Graham.

Dan + Shay will do their current single “All to Myself,” as well as their most recent number one, “Speechless,” with Madison VanDenburg.

Jon Pardi will team up with Laine Hardy to sing his current hit that’s nearing the top of the country chart, “Night Shift,” as well as his previous number one, “Dirt on My Boots.”

Kane Brown is set to duet with Alyssa Raghu on “Good As You” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere,” the song he recorded with pop star Becky G.

Kool & the Gang, Montell Jordan, and rock band Weezer will perform with Idol contestants as well. What Alejandro Aranda will sing remains a mystery.

The American Idol finale airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.