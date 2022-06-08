      Breaking News
I-80 Shut Down Near 47 in Morris – Multi-Vehicle Crash Involves a Semi – Detour on 6

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Talking About Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Finale Outfit

Jun 8, 2022 @ 10:15am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Talking About Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline’s Finale Outfit

Noah Thompson has been named 2022 American Idol – But there’s a different headline story, about the finale:  Fans are still talking out the judge’s look during the finale episode.

Specifically, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline “Lina” Boyer Bryan‘s choices for outfits.

Lina wore a white tank top and black shorts, with a black blazer and knee-high black boots.

Luke and Lina snapped a picture, prior to Luke’s performance with HunterGirl.  He captioned it, “Date night at the #IdolFinale!.

TAGS
#AmericanIdol #HunterGirl #LinaBryan #LukeBryan #NoahThompson
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
Brad Paisley Returns to Home State to Kick Off 'Gamechanger' Initiative Against Drug Crisis
Connect With Us Listen To Us On