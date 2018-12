American Airlines is bringing back dining to the friendly skies. They have partnered with Zoës Kitchen to offer all passengers, economy and first class, new on board dining options. Flyers now have options from breakfast sandwiches to a Continental Breakfast Box. For lunch, you can pick up Zoës Kitchen signature sandwich The Grüben, a chicken wrap, or a hummus plate or for light snack options check out Zoës signature Hummus Duo. Do you remember when you used to get meals on the plane?