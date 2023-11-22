America Braces for Thanksgiving Travel – Busiest Ever

More than 2,000 flights are already delayed. The busiest days to fly are today (Wednesday), and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

This is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel season, on record.

But it’s not just the runways; the roadways and the railways could be rough, particularly for those who are visiting the north and east, in the U.S.

Fortunately, airline prices are going down, and gasoline prices are already down, by about 45-cents, compared to last year.

