America Braces for Thanksgiving Travel – Busiest Ever

November 22, 2023 10:00AM CST
More than 2.6 million Americans have made their plans to fly to that bird – Thanksgiving dinner.  Unfortunately, planes, trains, and cars will all likely face delays, due to winter weather.

More than 2,000 flights are already delayed.  The busiest days to fly are today (Wednesday), and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

This is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel season, on record.

But it’s not just the runways; the roadways and the railways could be rough, particularly for those who are visiting the north and east, in the U.S.

Fortunately, airline prices are going down, and gasoline prices are already down, by about 45-cents, compared to last year.

