Amendment Passed Monday Specifies Workplace Measures To Protect Employers From COVID-19 Are Not A Violation Of Illinois Law

A new amendment to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act is clarifying the legislative intent of the law enacted this past summer. Since its passage, there have been several instances of people interpreting the state law to get around employer requirements for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, mask requirements, and more. On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker said of Senate Bill 1169 that workplace measures taken to prevent the spread of a deadly, communicable disease like COVID-19 are not a violation of the act. The new law goes into effect in June of next year.