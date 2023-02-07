98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

AMC Theaters Will Start Pricing Movie Tickets Based On Seat Location

February 7, 2023 5:30PM CST
I love going to the movies, to me it is better than watching them at home. However, with this new pricing change, I might be watching more movies at home now.

America’s Largest movie chain, AMC Theater, has announced a new plan that will change the price of tickets based on the location of your seat in the theater.

There will be three pricing tiers offered.

The “preferred” tier are the seats in the middle of the theater and will be priced at a premium compared to the “standard” tier, and the third tier will be the “Value” seats which are seats in the front row of theaters and will cost less than its “Standard” tier.

The new pricing will only affect movie showings after 4 pm.

Will the new seating pricing make you more likely to, or less likely to, watch a movie at the theaters?

