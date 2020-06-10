      Weather Alert

AMC Theaters Set to Re-Open in July

Jun 10, 2020 @ 9:06am

AMC Theatres announce they will re-open all of its movie houses, in the US and the UK, in July.  They have been shut since mid-March, because of pandemic health concern.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company reveals the move comes in preparation for the release of the expected summer blockbusters Tenet and Mulan.

However:  While many are excited that the theaters will be reopened, financial analysts still think that the company will file for bankruptcy or bankruptcy protection.

