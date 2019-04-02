AMC Theaters Planning a 22-Movie Marvel Movie Marathon

AMC Theaters is looking to up the ante on their previous 12-movie marathon before Avengers: Infinity War with a 22-movie marathon leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.

According to the AMC website, there’s a listing for a 22-film Marvel Studios Marathon starting April 23rd days before the earliest screenings of Avengers: Endgame on April 25th.

The marathons are listed to take place in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The Chicago marathon has screenings in Morris, Naperville, Oakbrook, New Lenox, Lombard, Woodridge, and others in the suburbs and in Chicago. C

Also, if you go, make sure to use the bathroom beforehand because the marathon is said to last a whopping 59 hours and 7 minutes. Here’s the link to buy tickets to the Marvel Marathon.