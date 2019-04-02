AMC Theaters Planning a 22-Movie Marvel Movie Marathon
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 7:53 AM

AMC Theaters is looking to up the ante on their previous 12-movie marathon before Avengers: Infinity War with a 22-movie marathon leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.
According to the AMC website, there’s a listing for a 22-film Marvel Studios Marathon starting April 23rd days before the earliest screenings of Avengers: Endgame on April 25th.
The marathons are listed to take place in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The Chicago marathon has screenings in Morris, Naperville, Oakbrook, New Lenox, Lombard, Woodridge, and others in the suburbs and in Chicago. C
Also, if you go, make sure to use the bathroom beforehand because the marathon is said to last a whopping 59 hours and 7 minutes. Here’s the link to buy tickets to the Marvel Marathon.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

If We Close Our Border With Mexico, Here’s What You Need to Stock Up On Even the Chicago Bears Did an April Fools Prank Yesterday Mick Jagger to Undergo Heart Surgery Cub Fans are You Panicking About the Bullpen Yet? “Technical Outage” blamed for delays for 5 Major Airlines This Morning Those Night-Time Bathroom Breaks Could Mean High Blood Pressure
Comments