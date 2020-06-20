AMC Reverses Position, Will Now Require Masks in Theaters
When you head out to see a movie at an AMC theater next month, don’t forget to bring your face mask.
Less than 24 hours after the theatre chain had announced that the coverings would not be required for moviegoers (in states where they’re not already mandatory), the chain reversed course.
Following a social media backlash, Chief Executive Adam Aron admitted Friday, “It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.”
According to the largest theater operator in the US, “As we reopen theaters, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theaters.” Employees will be wearing them.
With seats so close together, and lots of chewing with talking or whispering, it makes sense.