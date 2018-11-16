Amazon’s Black Friday Sales Starting Early
By Roy Gregory
Nov 16, 2018 @ 6:45 AM
If you’re looking to get some Black Friday deals early, Amazon is helping you out with some great deals before the busiest shopping day of the year starting as early as today.
Right now, Amazon has deals on Echo Sub and Fire Tv bundles that last until Black Friday.
Look for Amazon to start even more Black Friday deals on their site today for things ranging from Echo Dots to indoor cameras. With deals starting this early, all signs point to Amazon being the first to start making the Black Friday deals available for consumers.  Here’s the full story from Fortune.

