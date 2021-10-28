Amazon Will Place Alexa Next to Hospital Beds Throughout the U.S.

Amazon says it will soon equip U.S. hospitals with Alexa, it’s virtual assistant.
Amazon said Monday (October 25th) that hospitals, including Boston Children’s Hospital, Cedars-Sinai in California, BayCare in Florida, and Houston Methodist, would soon use Alexa-enabled devices to help patients communicate with health staff, and control devices in their room.
Amazon says using the devices in healthcare could mean staff don’t need to enter patients’ rooms unnecessarily, enabling them to “increase productivity, conserve medical supplies and protective equipment […] and free up staff time to provide more personalized care.”
The hospitals will use Amazon’s Alexa Smart Properties system from next month.
