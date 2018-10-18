Amazon Will Now Deliver a 7-Foot Tree To Your Door

You can get most things delivered to your home these days– so why not a Christmas tree? Amazon is now delivering live Christmas trees. They’re offering several varieties, including the balsam fir and black hills spruce, up to six and seven feet tall. A seven-foot Balsam fir, for example, will go for around $100 and would be sourced from A North Carolina farm, and will ship and four to seven days from the time it was cut. Would you ever use a service like this? Here’s the scoop from ScaryMommy.