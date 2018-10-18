Amazon Will Now Deliver a 7-Foot Tree To Your Door
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 18, 2018 @ 9:13 AM
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

You can get most things delivered to your home these days– so why not a Christmas tree? Amazon is now delivering live Christmas trees. They’re offering several varieties, including the balsam fir and black hills spruce, up to six and seven feet tall. A seven-foot Balsam fir, for example, will go for around $100 and would be sourced from A North Carolina farm, and will ship and four to seven days from the time it was cut. Would you ever use a service like this? Here’s the scoop from ScaryMommy. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

BRETT ELDREDGE PRESALE 34th Annual Pinball EXPO Today-Saturday in Wheeling Four Things You Shouldn’t Do If You Hit the Mega Millions Jackpot Garth Giving Notre Dame Students a Free Show, Saturday’s Show will be a CBS Special this Fall Garth Brooks Announces Stadium Tour Tim McGraw Fractures His Foot
Comments