Amazon Stops Accepting New Grocery-Delivery Customers Amid Surging Demand
On Sunday, Amazon announced that it would have to put new grocery-delivery customers on a waiting list as it struggles to keep up with existing demand during coronavirus lockdowns.
Reuters reports that many Amazon shoppers have been unable to place orders recently due to lack of available delivery slots. To help compensate for delivery issues, Amazon has increased the number of Whole Foods stores offering grocery pickup to more than 150 locations.