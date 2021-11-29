Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

With the holidays in full swing, Amazon is predicting which toys will be most popular this season. Among the predictions are a ‘Doc McStuffins’ Junior Doctor’s Bag Set, a Batman playset that includes the Bat Cave, and the My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling that comes with 50 reactions. For the science-loving kid (or adult), there’s the National Geographic Earth Science Kit! There is also a new Snackin’ Grogu/Baby Yoda toy that has motion and sound reactions when kids feed one of four included treats. You can check out the “Toys We Love List” over at Amazon.com! Will you be buying any of these toys for gifts?